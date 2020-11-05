Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

BAH opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

