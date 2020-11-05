BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BOQI International Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About BOQI International Medical

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

