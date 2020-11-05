Brokers Offer Predictions for Flushing Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFIC. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $344.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,105,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,079,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.