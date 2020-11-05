BTIG Research Boosts Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$50.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.11.

GOOS stock opened at C$43.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

