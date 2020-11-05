BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $470,032. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3,058.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.