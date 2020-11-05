Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$118.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$128.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$147.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

