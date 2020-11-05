Capital One Financial Comments on Realty Income Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

