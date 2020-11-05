Capital One Financial Weighs in on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Saturday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ACC stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

