Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $556,605.00. Also, Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,391 shares of company stock valued at $27,700,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

