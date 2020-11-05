Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLPBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.