Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBSH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,789,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

