ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.62.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.42.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.