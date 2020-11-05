Cormark Trims HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$1.00

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut their price target on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.82 on Monday. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a market cap of $395.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

About HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

