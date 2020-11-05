Cowen Begins Coverage on Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.