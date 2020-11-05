Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €2.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of AF opened at €3.12 ($3.67) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.92. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.