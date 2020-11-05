Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €36.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.39 ($41.64).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €33.87 ($39.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.06. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

