Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €39.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.50 ($46.47).

Shares of FP opened at €27.90 ($32.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.23. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

