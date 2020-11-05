Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.