DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 279,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BankFinancial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in BankFinancial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 198,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.