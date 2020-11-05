Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 80.34% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

