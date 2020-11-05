Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBJHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

