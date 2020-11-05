Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €51.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($58.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.22 ($56.73).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €36.76 ($43.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.75 and a 200 day moving average of €36.86. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.