Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.77. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

