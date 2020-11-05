Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 598,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.8 days.

Separately, Dundee Securities raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

DPMLF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.00. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.