DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.18 ($42.57).

DWS stock opened at €32.59 ($38.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

