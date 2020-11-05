Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE DT opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $120,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,560 shares of company stock worth $10,688,532 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

