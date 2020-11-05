Edwards Lifesciences Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Saturday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

EW stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,578 shares of company stock valued at $35,633,666. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

