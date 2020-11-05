EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.