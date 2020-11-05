Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of WAL opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

