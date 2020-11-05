Essent Group (ESNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essent Group stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

