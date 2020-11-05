Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

