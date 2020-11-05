Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FET opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.19.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.90.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP Neal Lux purchased 91,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 130,748 shares of company stock valued at $65,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

