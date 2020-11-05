Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.85.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

