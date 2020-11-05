FY2020 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,904 shares of company stock worth $6,706,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

