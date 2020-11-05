Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

GAU stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.