Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.