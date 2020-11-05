Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (GAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

TSE GAU opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 26.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $390.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

