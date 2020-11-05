GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLNCY. ValuEngine upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

