Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 million. On average, analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

