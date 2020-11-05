HC Wainwright Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $135.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $101.24 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

