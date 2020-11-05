Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

