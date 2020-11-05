Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Update

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

