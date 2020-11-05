HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe plc (HSV.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,329.55 ($17.37).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,209.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,249.32. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other HomeServe plc (HSV.L) news, insider Olivier Grémillon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,035.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,624.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

