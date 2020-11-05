Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. Hoshizaki has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $85.55.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

