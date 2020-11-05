Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 641

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Get Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 658 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 621.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 564.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.