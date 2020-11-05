Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €20.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

BOSS opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

