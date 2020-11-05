Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.72% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.87 ($35.14).

BOSS opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.08.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

