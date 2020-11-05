Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$18.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB restated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

TSE IMO opened at C$18.65 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of -31.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

