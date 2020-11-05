Independent Research Reiterates “€141.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €144.85 ($170.41).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €161.55 ($190.06) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €150.72 and its 200 day moving average is €147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

