Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NSP stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $94.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,635 shares of company stock valued at $838,362. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 114.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

